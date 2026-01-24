MarriedToMedicine Exclusive: Dr. Heavenly Kimes Talks Her ‘Unsafe’ With Simone Comment, Congressional Run & Toya’s Tension With Angel

As Married to Medicine continues scrubbing in for Season 12, Dr. Heavenly Kimes says viewers can expect a chapter shaped by real-world stakes and raw reckonings, as she opens up about her Congressional run, conflict with Dr. Simone Whitmore that left her feeling “unsafe,” and her perspective on Toya Bush-Harris’ alleged breach of girl code involving newcomer Angel Love.



Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

As previously reported, Heavenly is running for Congress in Georgia’s 13th District, and she told BOSSIP that she’s got a fire in her belly about it.

“It is actually a need in my district,” she said. “My district is not being heard. When the government shut down and major bills were passed, our congressman was silent. People don’t even know who he is. Our people need help.” Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Affordability, Heavenly said, sits at the center of her campaign, with housing insecurity, food costs, and access to healthcare emerging as urgent concerns across the district.

“Kids can’t eat. Eggs are high. Gas prices are high,” she told BOSSIP. “Private investors and hedge funds are buying up single-family homes and renting them out at expensive rates. People can’t afford to live where they work. Rather than sit up and complain, I decided to step up and use my platform to make a difference.”

She continued,

“I second-guessed myself. I third-guessed myself, but every time I asked God if this is what He wanted me to do, the answer was yes. God is pulling people from unexpected places who have a voice.”

Supporting the campaign is fellow Married to Medicine cast member Miss Quad, who serves as Heavenly’s campaign manager.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

“Quad has been amazing,” said Heavenly about her good girlfriend. “She’s positive, well-spoken, and someone I really trust. When I was first running for state office, our win number was about 2,700 people. Quad and I would have knocked on 2,700 doors ourselves.” Heavenly’s political pivot unfolds alongside mounting tension on Married to Medicine, particularly after a confrontation with longtime castmate Dr. Simone Whitmore that led Heavenly to skip the group’s girls’ trip to Destin, Florida. According to Heavenly, the disagreement escalated beyond a typical argument when Simone grabbed her by the arm.