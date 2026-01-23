Ravens Name Jesse Minter Head Coach

Source: Luke Hales / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are once again leaning into familiar territory as they chart the franchise’s next chapter.

Baltimore has officially hired Jesse Minter as the team’s next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. The Ravens confirmed the move shortly after, announcing that Minter agreed to a five-year contract. At 42 years old, Minter becomes just the fourth head coach in franchise history, following Ted Marchibroda, Brian Billick, and longtime leader John Harbaugh, who was dismissed earlier this month.

“This is an organization whose values, culture and tradition of excellence reflect everything I believe about the game of football,” Minter said in a statement released by the team. “I am truly honored to serve as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.”

Minter enters the role after emerging as one of the most sought-after coaching candidates of the 2026 hiring cycle. He interviewed with several teams, including the Falcons, Browns, Raiders, Dolphins, Steelers, and Titans, before ultimately landing in Baltimore.

Minter previously spent four seasons working within the Harbaugh coaching orbit. He served under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and later with the Los Angeles Chargers, where his defenses consistently ranked among the league’s best. Earlier in his career, Minter worked with the Ravens from 2017 to 2020 as a defensive assistant, building strong ties within the organization.

General manager Eric DeCosta praised Minter’s leadership and football acumen, calling him the right choice to guide the team forward. With championship expectations firmly in place, Minter steps into a familiar environment with the challenge of maintaining the standard Baltimore fans have come to expect.