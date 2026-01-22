Was Varnell Hill Inspired by Radio Icon Donnie Simpson? Here’s What Tommy Davidson Has To Say

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

A recent Rap Attack interview is turning heads with a playful take on entertainment history and pop culture lore, weaving together nostalgia, comedy, and legendary radio influence into a tight 40-second snippet that’s sparking discussion across social feeds.

In the clip, the focus lands on Varnell Hill, a fictional showbiz figure on Martin, whose charm clearly resonates with both old-school sitcom fans and a new generation online. The short suggests that the character was “based on radio legend” Donnie Simpson, the iconic American broadcaster whose voice and presence defined urban radio for decades.

But Varnell Hill isn’t just an obscure meme. The character has an official footprint in television history too. Varnell Hill originally appeared as a memorable persona on the early ’90s sitcom Martin, where Tommy Davidson delivered a standout performance that fans have cherished for years.

Fans of ’90s television and radio history are sharing the clip enthusiastically online, celebrating both the nostalgia and the clever pop culture crossover.

Check it out below: