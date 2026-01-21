Maryland Lawmakers Push to Crack Down on Virginia Vehicle Registrations

Source: Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Getty

Maryland lawmakers are sounding the alarm over a growing number of residents registering their vehicles in other states, particularly Virginia, a trend they say is costing the state millions of dollars while also raising serious safety concerns.

The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee held a hearing Tuesday on proposed legislation aimed at tightening enforcement against Maryland residents who avoid registering their vehicles with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration. The bill focuses heavily on cars registered in Virginia despite having Maryland addresses.

WBAL reports that Senate Bill 111 is sponsored by Senate Deputy Minority Whip Cory McCray, who represents District 45. McCray said the issue goes beyond lost revenue, pointing to concerns about uninsured drivers and vehicles that may not meet Maryland safety standards.

In a statement to WBAL, McCray said that drivers who register out of state are often attempting to avoid insurance requirements, taxes, or safety regulations, adding that lawmakers need to reduce the risks this creates for other motorists.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has also made the issue part of his legislative agenda. He said residents are frustrated by crashes involving vehicles with Virginia license plates, particularly when those drivers are uninsured, and believes stronger accountability measures are needed.

A report from the Maryland Department of Transportation found that more than 101,000 vehicles with Maryland addresses were registered in Virginia in November 2023. By June 2024, that number had increased to over 111,000.

Lawmakers also heard testimony that Baltimore City recorded 14 fatal crashes involving Virginia-registered vehicles between 2023 and 2024, accounting for roughly 10 percent of all fatal crashes in the city during that period.

Parking enforcement data further highlights the issue. In 2024, Baltimore issued nearly 52,000 parking tickets to vehicles with out-of-state plates, with 41 percent registered in Virginia. That figure climbed to more than 68,000 tickets in 2025, with nearly half involving Virginia plates.

Opposition to the bill has centered on enforcement concerns. Representatives from the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association said state’s attorneys typically do not prosecute non-jailable traffic offenses, including improper vehicle registration.

McCray acknowledged the need for potential changes to the bill as discussions continue.

In 2024, the governor signed legislation granting Baltimore City authority to tow or impound vehicles if a Maryland resident fails to register with the state within 60 days of moving.