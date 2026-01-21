Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Southeast Baltimore

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore police fatally shot a man Tuesday night after investigators say he fired a gun at officers during a confrontation in southeast Baltimore.

Officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. to the area of Bank Street following a report of a man threatening another person with a firearm. Police later located the man riding a bicycle along Eastern Avenue near the Interstate 95 southbound exit ramp.

According to investigators, officers attempted to take the man into custody, and a physical struggle followed. During the encounter, police say the man produced a firearm and fired a shot in close proximity to the officers. Two officers then discharged their weapons, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the situation escalated when the man failed to comply with officers’ commands and instead pulled a weapon.

No officers were injured in the incident. The identity of the man who was killed has not yet been released.

As required by protocol, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

The incident marks the second police-involved shooting in Baltimore in two days. On Monday, police said an officer shot a woman armed with a knife while responding to a mental health crisis. She was taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Investigations into both incidents remain ongoing.