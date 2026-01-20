Not So Fast! Tea Clocking Quad Checks #RHOP’s Gizelle Over #M2M Comments, Bravo Watchers Release ‘Rinsing & Recycling’ Receipts

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Miss Quad, Miss Quad, Miss Quad—she got it it, she got it—and by IT, we mean a bone to pick #RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant, who suggested that Bravo might be “rinsing and recycling” reality stars across its franchises like Married To Medicine. Bravo watchers are now backing up Miss Quad’s claims with receipts.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

When did Gizelle Bryant say this?

The original remark dates back to September 2025, when Bryant appeared alongside her# RHOP co-star Robyn Dixon on their Reasonably Shady podcast.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

During the conversation, Dixon suggested that networks might be “running out of people” to cast for reality TV, as rumors swirled about familiar reality faces potentially joining Married to Medicine and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Among those rumored were K. Michelle, formerly of Love & Hip-Hop, and Angel Love from Basketball Wives. As previously reported, both K. Michelle, who is the newest Real Housewife of Atlanta, and Angel Love, who is indeed on Married To Medicine, clapped back.

Fast forward to Jan. 18, when Webb and Bryant appeared together on Watch What Happens Live. After host Andy Cohen pointed out that the Married to Medicine cast received “a lot of love” at BravoCon 2025, Webb used the moment to revisit the lingering issue.

“Sis, I love you down to the floor, but you and my good soror honey, said that we were recycling the girls down to the TV show, and that we was pillaging, pillaging, and rummaging through the recycle bin, you said that we were bringing on new girls that were recycled,” Webb said.

Bryant was quick to push back and redirect the blame.

“Oh, that was Robyn…Robyn said that.”

To Webb, the BravoCon reception—and the show’s strong ratings—proved that Married to Medicine is thriving, not scraping the bottom of the barrel. That’s why the earlier comment didn’t sit right with her. The 45-year-old star made it clear that, regardless of who said what, Married to Medicine’s success speaks for itself.

“The thing about it is…men lie, women lie, but the numbers don’t. And we’ve done very, very well. I think we have actually done better than Potomac and also Salt Lake City,” she boasted.

Bryant attempted to defend Dixon by arguing that the comments weren’t specifically about Married to Medicine, although clips from the podcast suggested otherwise.

Still, Webb acknowledged the nuance while standing firm in her position.

“Look no, I do understand, but both of you kind of chimed in on us. So I said, ‘Oh, well, we got to talk about this.’”

Before the conversation could escalate further, Bryant kept things light with a playful response.

“I really don’t think I did, but we got to go back and run it. We’ll run it.”

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Webb’s comments are justified, as the Married To Medicine franchise has seen much success since its debut in 2013. A cast member since day one, Quad has witnessed that growth firsthand. According to USTVDB, Married to Medicine, which has aired on Bravo since March 24, 2013, drew 694,600 viewers in December 2025, earning a 0.22% rating and a 3% increase from the previous week this month.

What do you think of this funny and shady moment between Gizelle Bryant and Quad Webb?

The post Not So Fast! Tea Clocking Quad Checks #RHOP’s Gizelle Over #M2M Comments, Bravo Watchers Release ‘Rinsing & Recycling’ Receipts appeared first on Bossip.

Not So Fast! Tea Clocking Quad Checks #RHOP’s Gizelle Over #M2M Comments, Bravo Watchers Release ‘Rinsing & Recycling’ Receipts was originally published on bossip.com