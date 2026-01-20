Source: General / Radio One

A man’s body was recovered from the water along the Gwynns Falls Trail in Southwest Baltimore early Tuesday morning.

The discovery was reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. Police responded to the scene and later confirmed the death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to investigators, signs of trauma were found on the victim’s body. The man has not yet been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives say a person of interest is currently being questioned as the investigation continues. No arrests have been announced at this time.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact Baltimore Police detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Man Found Dead Along Gwynns Falls Trail In Southwest Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com