Trending on the Timeline: Jill Scott Opens Up & the Deltas Celebrate

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS We are keeping our ear to the streets and bringing you the hottest updates that everyone is talking about. Get the inside scoop on Jill Scott’s emotional Why Did I Get Married? confession, the latest buzz on her new album, and our Founders Day shoutout to Delta Sigma Theta,here is everything you need to know. Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about: Anticipation Builds for Jill’s Next Album

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard this much from our favorite Neo-soul queen, but Jill Scott has been on a serious run lately. During a recent sit-down with Angie Martinez, the legendary songstress opened up about her iconic role as Sheila in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? and the emotional toll it took on her behind the scenes. While we all remember rooting for Sheila to find her self-worth, Jill revealed that filming the pivotal airplane scene was harder than it looked. Tyler Perry apparently instructed the extras to go in on her with jokes, and even though she was wearing a fat suit, the insults cut deep.

Jill admitted that the experience of being "bullied" by strangers on set, even for the sake of acting, was genuinely painful. "I hated that," she confessed, explaining how the extras' comments about Sheila's weight felt incredibly real in the moment. It speaks to the power of words and how easily they can affect us, regardless of the context. As discussed on the timeline, Jill is a true empath—she feels everything deeply, which is exactly what makes her music and her acting resonate so profoundly with us. We love her for speaking her truth and reminding us that even the strongest among us have moments of vulnerability. Love Posted On The Corner? While we are still processing that revelation, the timeline is also buzzing with anticipation for new music. We cannot wait for that new album to drop! Jilly from Philly has a way of soundtracking our lives like no one else, and if her recent interviews are any indication, she has plenty of stories left to tell. We'd also love to see her grace the big screen again soon. Whether she is singing her heart out or delivering a powerhouse performance in a movie, Jill Scott remains a national treasure, and we are here for whatever she decides to do next.



Honoring Delta Sigma Theta: Founders Day Shines Bright Finally, we have to take a moment to send a huge shoutout to the devastating divas of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated! The timeline is lit up with Crimson and Cream as the sorority celebrates its Founders Day. We see you, we appreciate you, and we celebrate the incredible legacy of service and sisterhood you continue to build.