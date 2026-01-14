Steve Bisciotti Calls Ravens’ Coaching Vacancy ‘Best Opening in Cycle’

Source: G Fiume / Getty

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti believes his franchise now offers the most attractive head coaching opportunity in the NFL, calling the team’s vacancy “the best opening in this cycle” as the organization searches for its next leader.

The Ravens parted ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday, Jan. 6, following an 8 and 9 finish to the 2025 season. Baltimore’s year ended with a Week 18 loss in Pittsburgh, marking the franchise’s first missed postseason since 2021 and prompting a period of reflection from ownership.

Bisciotti said the decision came after a disappointing pattern of late game collapses and postseason underperformance. Speaking alongside general manager Eric DeCosta, he acknowledged that the roster’s talent level made the results difficult to accept. He added that the choice became clear the morning after the loss to the Steelers, saying he trusted his instincts and believed he would not regret moving on.

The owner confirmed he informed Harbaugh of the decision by phone, a moment he described as emotional. Harbaugh, who compiled a 193 and 124 regular season record and led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and respect for the decision.

Bisciotti said veteran player feedback played only a minor role, including conversations with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson reportedly supported the idea of change but left the final call to ownership. Bisciotti emphasized that while player input matters, the responsibility ultimately rests with him.

As the search moves forward, Baltimore has already interviewed several experienced candidates and plans to narrow the field in the coming days. DeCosta, team president Sashi Brown and former general manager Ozzie Newsome will lead the process.

Despite the disappointment of 2025, Bisciotti remains optimistic. He believes the Ravens have a championship caliber roster and said he is prepared to give the next coach time to bring another Lombardi Trophy back to Baltimore.