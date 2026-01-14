Baltimore R&B Star Paula Campbell Still Feels the Love Years Later

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

Baltimore R&B royalty Paula Campbell is reflecting on her journey, her biggest records and the moments that helped shape a career that continues to resonate across generations.

During a recent appearance on Rapid Attack with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted, Campbell opened up about realizing her vocal gift at an early age. She recalled being just four years old, singing Prince’s When Doves Cry in her kitchen and believing she sounded just like the record. That moment, she said, confirmed what she already felt deep down that singing was her calling.

When asked about her early influences, Campbell didn’t hesitate to name Whitney Houston as her favorite artist growing up, second only to Prince. As a child, she gravitated toward The Greatest Love of All, explaining that the song’s message about believing in yourself resonated with her long before she fully understood romantic love.

Campbell also revisited the origin of her Baltimore anthem How Does It Feel, which came after she impressed industry insiders during a Baltimore Idol showcase. Producer Rod Lee reached out soon after, and while their first collaboration attempt did not land, Campbell ultimately wrote How Does It Feel during a breakup, freestyling the lyrics and turning real emotion into a lasting classic.

The singer shared that it still surprises her to hear younger listeners sing along to her music years later. As an independent artist from Baltimore, she never imagined her records would have that kind of longevity.

Campbell also discussed fan favorites like Caught Up, her experience opening for major hip hop acts during the early 2000s, and working with Ne Yo on Denial, praising him as one of the greatest writers of all time.

Now, Campbell is entering a new chapter. She is preparing to release a second edition of her relationship book If He Wanted to Be There, He Would, followed by a new EP. Still grounded and reflective, Campbell remains thankful for the love she continues to receive and the impact her music has made on Baltimore R&B culture.