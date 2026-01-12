DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Diddy, Boosie, Young Thug, Drake & R. Kelly Updates

✕

Today’s entertainment headlines are full of legal drama, music updates, and celebrity news. Diddy’s legal team recently wrote to former President Trump seeking intervention in his case, but Trump declined, leaving Diddy to pursue an expedited appeal filed in late December for a reversal of his conviction.

Meanwhile, rapper Boosie just received a major legal break. A federal judge in San Diego ordered him to time served, meaning he will not return to prison. Boosie will serve three years of supervised release, a significant update after his recent legal maneuvering.

In Georgia, Young Thug scored a big win as a Fulton County judge ordered the state to return millions in property—including cars, jewelry, and cash—confiscated during his years-long prosecution.

On a lighter note, Drake is making headlines for generosity, reportedly tipping food delivery drivers around $500. Fans are also buzzing about new music releases: Jill Scott dropped her new album To Whom It May Concern on January 13, and R. Kelly is reportedly featured on a remix of Chris Breezy’s “It Depends,” stirring conversation online.

