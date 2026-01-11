‘Nclecta’, Please! ŁÅD¥ ŁØÑDØÑ ŁÅŪGHŠ ØFF ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ’Š MÅŠŠÏVĒ MÏŠŠ₽ĒŁŁÏÑG ØF ‘Eclectic,’ M¥ŠTÏF¥ÏÑG MÅD HÅTTĒR ØF FŪÑK¥ FRÏDÅ¥ DØŪßŁĒŠ DØ₩Ñ–‘Ï’M ÇRŪŠHÏÑG ÏT’

Source: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty

A lot can be said about Cam Newton, but he’s never afraid to put himself in the hot seat on his show, Funky Friday. His latest episode featuring rapper Lady London pushed the former football pro to new heights intellectually and even had him creating new words on the fly.

When describing his personal style, Cam dusted off his own copy of Webster’s Dictionary, describing it as “nclecta.” When Lady London stepped in to let him know that the word he was probably searching for was, in fact, “eclectic,” the ESPN host created a new definition for his very own word.

“No, no, no, it’s my word,” he said. “Do you want to know what the ‘n’ stand for? You see where I was going…”

When asked if he wanted to maybe get his word recognized by one of the language institutions, he responded,

“Why would we do that? Do they relate to us?”

Words mean things, Cam. Also, he used “nclectic” earlier in the interview to define Lady’s thinking style. Chile.

It wasn’t all fun and games during their interview as Lady London got real about the politics of the music industry and why she remains true to herself.

“I don’t have a mistake in identity,” she said. “I came into this game knowing who I was and who I was willing to be in order to reach certain thresholds. So, I think it’s coming around. We’re experiencing a certain dynamic right now in music but I see a shift on the way.

She continued,

“So I’m going to stay steadfast so I can be right where I need to be when opportunity comes. I don’t think talent or work ethic can rival money being put behind you and a machine working at the same time.”

She also got candid about why music feels repetitive in this era saying,

“The thing that’s happening now is that they’re recreating the same artist over and over again because they see that it worked before. Instead of taking a gamble, they’re not going to really give resources to [something new].”

When the interview switched to talking about the rapper’s creative process, she opened up about her sensitivity and why it makes her a better artist.

“It comes with a give and take,” she said. “There’s definitely a keenness to it, to my sensitivity, that’s overly observant that can see character for what it is at first sight.”

Lady London also got real about why she feels that freestyling is a lost art and how its affected rap as a genre.

“I think it died with the requirement to actually know how to rap in order to make records,” she said. “I think we used to have an appreciation for lyricism and I think that’s the core of what freestyling is. And to be clear, I think people also misdefine what freestlying is. People will say ‘oh, that’s not a freestyle it was written’ but the thing about it is freestyling was never meant to be off the top of the head. Freestyle means you can talk about as many topics as you want under a blanket. Whereas songs are more tailored to a topic.”

We love an intelligent, beautiful, and talented Queen. Check out the interview for more gems from Lady London.

