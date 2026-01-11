Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Become Citizens of Guinea

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have taken a major step in reconnecting with their African roots.

The actor and actress were officially granted citizenship in Guinea this week after tracing their ancestry to the West African nation through DNA testing. According to the BBC, the couple traveled to the country and took part in a private cultural ceremony held outside the capital city of Conakry.

The event took place at Gbassi Kolo, a cultural and tourism center, and included traditional music and dance meant to honor Guinean heritage. The couple received their passports from Djiba Diakité, Guinea’s minister and chief of staff to the presidency, on behalf of President Mamadi Doumbouya.

“We believe that you are among the worthy sons and daughters of Guinea,” Diakité told the couple during the ceremony, presenting them with the nation’s red and green flag.

A Personal Reconnection

Majors, known for his roles in Creed and Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise, described the moment as deeply personal. He said pursuing citizenship was about reconnecting his work and identity with the larger African diaspora.

Good also called the experience emotional and grounding, noting it was her first time visiting Guinea.

In a joint statement following the ceremony, the couple said their connection to the country goes beyond symbolism.

“We could absolutely see ourselves having a home here and spending meaningful time in Guinea,” they said. “This is not a fleeting connection — it’s something we see as long-term.”

The couple, who began dating in 2023 and married last year, were greeted by musicians and local officials upon their arrival at Gbessia International Airport, where they were also presented with traditional kola nuts. During their stay, they plan to visit Boké, a coastal region tied to the transatlantic slave trade, as part of a broader cultural tour.

While it’s unclear whether they plan to relocate permanently, Majors and Good say their relationship with Guinea is just beginning.