Jessie Woo Blasts Cardi B As ‘Gaslighting, Illiterate Nincompoop,’ Cites Possible Learning Disability In ‘Revenge Baby’ Blowup

Cardi B strongly rejects claims her child was conceived for 'revenge'

Jessie Woo clarifies she was reading YouTube comments, not stating her own views

Cardi and Woo exchange insults, with Cardi accusing Woo of lying and hating

After reading fan comments calling Cardi B’s latest child a “revenge baby,” Jessie Woo is defending herself from Belcalis and the Bardi Gang.

Source: Bennett Raglin / Taylor Hill

Earlier this week, Cardi conducted an X Spaces livestream, which was initially meant to address a rumor that her father was convicted of rape, though it ended up spinning off into a different rant. During her monologue, one fan alerted Cardi about Jessie Woo’s comments during her YouTube livestream, where Woo read a comment from a viewer who implied Cardi’s most recent son with boyfriend Stefon Diggs was conceived as “revenge.”

Cardi obviously wasn’t pleased by those comments, firing off: “A revenge on what? On who? Yo, these b****es just be saying s**t because what is a revenge baby? Do you think that l be like, ‘Hey, I’m going to have a baby because I’m going to have revenge!’ On what, b***h? On my ex-husband, b***h?” She went on to reject the claim, adding, “I don’t need to have a baby for revenge, baby. My whole life is revenge, my money is revenge, my career is revenge. My album is revenge. Me not dying over a n**** is revenge. Me having freedom is revenge.”

“You know why I kept my baby?” Cardi asked. “Because I love my baby. Me and my man made that baby with f***ing love, bitch. We was f***ing down. F***ing down, ‘til it stank!”

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star went on to defend her decision to have a baby with Diggs, calling herself a “grown woman” that makes “my f***ing own decisions.”

“Jessie Woo is another hating ass b***h,” she said, personally addressing former the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star. “You always f***ing lying about some s**t, dumbass b***h. Sick of you too, b***h. The f**k is you talking about ‘policing?’ I don’t got to police no n**** to stay with me.”

“You imagine my grown ass having a baby for f***ing revenge, b***h? You think it’s easy having a baby? But of course, it’s a b***h with no kids that’s saying that. You think a b***h is gonna say to herself, ‘I’m gonna have this baby for f***ing revenge,’ like if it’s easy to have a baby and take care of one, and carry one, especially [at] my age.”

In response to Cardi’s rant, and all of the members of BardiGang who went after her, Jessie Woo is speaking out to clarify her comment about Cardi B, insisting those were not her words at all. But, despite wanting to clear things up, she still didn’t speak kindly of Cardi, insisting that while she didn’t speak about the rapper’s child, she has no problem saying things about her.

She began her response video on Youtube by stating: “Cardi B, you are a gaslighting, illiterate nincompoop. And before you even think of responding to this, I want you to spell those words with no hesitation…and I also want you to tell me the meaning.”

She went on to say that it’s her “opinion that you have some sort of learning disability,” going on to say that no matter how much money Cardi has, she’ll never invest it into figuring out if this is true or not.

After offering an in-depth explanation on her YouTube channel, the media personality went on to speak with Baller Alert to clear up any confusion about the remark. As stated in her video, Jessie insisted she was simply reading comments on her livestream that came through via YouTube’s Super Chat feature.

“It’s clear that I was reading off two comments back to back,” she explained, clarifying that it was a viewer who made the “revenge baby” remark, which Jessie read aloud. This was followed by another commenter, who wrote, “I agree,” before referring to Cardi as a “bird brain.” This remark was also read by Jessie during the livestream, which was mistaken for her own beliefs.

Woo went on to explain that the text message shared by Cardi on X was the only topic she wanted to cover during the livestream, referring to the “WAP” rapper sharing a text from the woman accusing Stefon Diggs of assault, which many saw as victim intimidation.

“The point of the live that I was having was to talk about the fact that she was using her platform to intimidate the chef that came forward to say that Stefon Diggs strangled her. And in order to gaslight that, and in order to deflect from that, she used her platform to lie on me and to say that I was saying all these things about her,” she stated.

While Jessie Woo was insistent on clearing up the source of the comments about Cardi’s fourth child being conceived as “revenge,” it’s safe to say the rapper won’t like the comments she made in her clarification, either.

The post Jessie Woo Blasts Cardi B As ‘Gaslighting, Illiterate Nincompoop,’ Cites Possible Learning Disability In ‘Revenge Baby’ Blowup appeared first on Bossip.

Jessie Woo Blasts Cardi B As ‘Gaslighting, Illiterate Nincompoop,’ Cites Possible Learning Disability In ‘Revenge Baby’ Blowup was originally published on bossip.com