DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Bruno Mars Tour, LA Reid Trial, Lil Dark Solitary

Bruno Mars fans, get ready! The superstar is hitting the road on a major tour, and Victoria Monet is joining him. The pair are set to perform at Northwest Stadium on May 2, giving fans a night of unforgettable hits. Monet, who’s been working on a new album, called this collaboration a dream come true.

Meanwhile, the music world is buzzing over the upcoming trial of top executive LA Reid. Reid is facing sexual assault accusations from music executive Drew Dixon, who alleges that Reid assaulted her twice while she served as Vice President at a major label. High-profile names, including John Legend, are expected to testify next week as the trial unfolds. Dixon, known for speaking out about abuses of power in the music industry, has been relentless in her pursuit of justice.

In other news, rapper Lil Dark claims he has spent the last four months in solitary confinement, prompting his legal team to raise concerns about violations of his constitutional rights. Reports say he has no commissary access and is confined 23 hours a day in a cell with only a toilet and sink, as he awaits a trial set for May involving a murder-for-hire plot.

Fans are also sending prayers for Ray J, who was recently rushed to a Las Vegas hospital with severe pneumonia and heart pains. Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that Fetty WAP may have been released from prison.

From big tours to legal battles and prison updates, entertainment news continues to keep fans on their toes. For the full scoop on these stories and more, stay tuned to the Dominique Diva Show.

