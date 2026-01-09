Baltimore Riders See New MTA Subway Cars With Modern Features

Source: MDOT MARYLAND / MTA Maryland

Newly assembled railcars built at Hitachi’s manufacturing facility in Hagerstown are beginning to arrive in Maryland as part of a broader effort to modernize the state’s transit system under Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen highlighted the federal role in the project, noting that “Federal Team Maryland has consistently fought to invest in modernizing infrastructure,” helping secure more than $400 million in federal funding to support the fleet of Maryland-made railcars. The investment, he said, is aimed at delivering safer, more reliable, and more comfortable service for thousands of daily commuters in Baltimore and across the region.

The new railcars feature a host of upgrades designed to improve the rider experience, including larger windows, brighter interior lighting, expanded bicycle areas, wider doors, and improved digital signage. Updated passenger information displays and a modern audio announcement system are also part of the redesign.

The rollout coincides with the launch of a new communications-based train control and signal system that allows trains to communicate in real time, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

To date, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration has committed more than $1 billion to light rail and metro improvements. That investment includes new vehicles, upgraded train control systems, station enhancements, and increased frontline staffing. Additional railcars are expected to enter service throughout 2026, with the full 78-vehicle fleet scheduled for completion by 2027.