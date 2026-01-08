Amicable Exes? Kandi Burruss Hopes To Remain Friends With Todd Tucker After Divorce Despite Him ‘Getting On Her Nerves’— ‘That Would Be My Goal’

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kandi Burruss hopes she and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Todd Tucker, can still be “friends” after their divorce is finalized, but the 49-year-old star admitted the process hasn’t been easy.

During an Amazon Live Q&A session on Jan. 5, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star — who filed for divorce from Tucker in November 2025 — said she was hopeful they could part ways amicably when a fan asked if they would remain friends after the divorce.

“Yes, I think after divorce I think anybody should be able to. Hopefully. Don’t get me started lying,” the mother and Broadway star chuckled.

However, Burruss hinted that the process has been challenging at times.

“I hope we get to be friends, like that would be my goal. But I think when you’re going through the divorce, people get on your nerves and you really start looking at em’ differently,” she revealed. “So, that’s why I’m like hoping we can make it through unscathed.”

Elsewhere in the convo, Kandi also revealed that she and Todd are in an “awkard space” but still attempting to co-parent amicably despite their impending divorce. With that in mind, they took a family trip to celebrate the new year.

Tucker also took to Instagram to share where he and Burruss stand amid the process. On Jan. 2, the 52-year-old posted photos from the New Year’s Eve celebration Kandi discussed, which took place at an indoor waterpark at Great Wolf Lodge. The images showed him smiling alongside Burruss and their two children, Ace and Blaze, as well as individual shots of the kids, who appeared thrilled to be near the water. Todd also shared a video of Blaze walking across a tall bridge with his mom while attempting to complete a rope course.

“Happy New Year!” Todd wrote in the caption. “Here’s my first SCHEME of 2026! Create and enjoy moments [with] family. The Tuckers.”

Why did Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss split?

As previously reported, it’s unclear why the couple split last year. They have not spoken openly about what caused the breakup. However, amid the divorce drama, a source told People, “Kandi and Todd had been having marriage troubles for a while now. Kandi was not happy because she found out that Todd had been talking to other women behind her back. She had no idea.”

Burruss filed for divorce from Tucker on Nov. 21 after more than 10 years of marriage. Just days later, during a Nov. 24 Amazon Live stream, the former RHOA star acknowledged that their separation “had been brewing for a while,” calling the experience a “pretty crazy time.” She also answered a fan’s question about how she’s been feeling, candidly sharing, “I’m going to be very honest with you. I am up and down,” according to a video recording shared to X.

“Obviously, going through a divorce is definitely not the easiest thing,” she continued. “Sometimes you’re cool … then sometimes you have your moments of sadness.”

Burruss, who left RHOA after 14 seasons last year, explained that she hasn’t always been able to shield her private moments from the public. “In real life, in my everyday life, I really don’t like those moments to be shared with the world. But I’m sharing with my Amazon family today — I am up and down.”

“To be clear, I filed Friday, but this is something that has been brewing for a while,” she continued.

“All the times you’ve been seeing me online [all smiles] means nothing,” the Grammy-winning songwriter said. “I’ve been going through it. I’ve been going through it. Life has been life-ing me.”

She also addressed the online reactions to her split, saying it’s been “hard,” and that “everyone’s making their own narrative of what’s going on.”

Burruss admitted there are moments when she wants to respond to online comments, but in the end, it’s not worth disturbing her peace and well-being.“I’m all over the place,” she said, later adding, “Sometimes things just don’t work out. It just is what it is.”

What do you think about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s split? Will it end well?

