Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Talks Motherhood & ‘The Valley: Persian Style’s’ ‘Fozul’ Friend Group [Exclusive]

A former Shahs of Sunset star is back on Bravo, serving spice, sass, and the parental patience required to film with her particularly Persian and particularly nosy “fozul” friend group.

When Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi first made waves on reality TV, she shook things up with her unabashed attitude alongside her close friends Reza and MJ.

Now that trio is back together on The Valley: Persian Style, airing tonight with back-to-back episodes at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Since stepping back from reality TV, GG has stayed booked and busy, most notably embracing motherhood, inner work, and wellness with cannabis.

“It’s so diferent for me now,” GG told BOSSIP. “It’s been five years since I was on TV and my son is now five and a half, I spent those five years just being a mom, trying to get my life together, trying to figure out what’s next. What do I do? What do I build? What do I create? It’s been different.”

That introspection, she said, made returning to cameras feel right this time.

“Going into this new show, it’s different because we bring those new dramas that are happening in our lives to the forefront. It’s very refreshing because it’s a new chapter.”

That chapter opens with a full-circle moment for longtime fans: the debut of her son, Eli. Viewers who watched Gharachedaghi’s IVF journey unfold on Shahs will now see her as a hands-on mom, including an opening episode centered on Eli’s birthday.

“I just can’t wait for my son to see that part,” she told BOSSIP about her son, who’s excited for his favorite content creators like IShowSpeed to see him on TV. “I want him to really see his birthday party come back alive.”

Motherhood has also reshaped how GG shows up in her friendships, something she said was essential while filming this beautifully brown group that consists of spouses, friends, and maybe even foes grappling with real-life issues like marriage, children, and finances.

“It’s taught me a very new level of patience,” she told BOSSIP. “It was refreshing knowing I have a cool circuit of friends here. We all have adult issues, adult trauma, and we get to show the world brown again.”

Still, patience doesn’t mean passivity for the reality star who wants it to be well known that she’s still “that b***” and is seen in the trailer confronting an issue head-on.

As an OG in the group, GG told BOSSIP that she was excited to see the newbies show up authentically despite the pressure of cameras and mic packs, something that was tough for her when Shahs premiered in 2012.

"It's very different for the newbies, just naturally having a bunch of cameras and a microphone pack," she said. "It takes a little adjusting to that. I remember my first season—I was always nervous, always thinking, 'Do I look good on camera?' But everyone really stayed within their authentic selves." As the season unfolds, speculation around GG's finances and housing becomes a flashpoint, something she said is to be expected from this fuzul (nosy and overly invested in other people's business) friend group. "That concern was never brought to me directly," she said. "It was brought to a group of my friends. Their intentions were good. It just didn't land well."

Looking ahead, GG told BOSSIP that she’s already imagining crossover possibilities. She revealed she’d love to bring Nia Sanchez from The Valley, whom she admires for her poise and devotion to family, into a future The Valley: Persian Style moment.

“I gravitated towards her personality,” said GG. “She seems misjudged and misunderstood. I just see a woman who has a little bit more poise. I love her love for her family. I love her loyalty. I would bring her into our crew because Persians—we’re very similar to that vibe.” Could you see Nia on an episode of The Valley: Persian style? We could! Watch our exclusive with GG below.

The Valley: Persian Style premieres with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, January 8 at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

