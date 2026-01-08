BOSSIPSounds Exclusive: Soulful Singer Alvin Garrett Rolls Out Retro Romance With ‘Roll Slide Roll’ Video, Teases ‘Talk To Her Like This’ EP

Get ready to line dance!

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Alvin Garrett has released the retro romance-inspired visuals for his track “Roll Slide Roll,” and BOSSIP’s got exclusive deets.

In the video shot in Atlanta and co-directed by Garrett himself alongside RoyalEyez, Garrett opens the clip in a vintage Cadillac, serenading his leading lady before guiding us into a house-party vibe where couples glide in sync to the track’s signature line dance.

The line dance has caught the attention of the likes of Drea Kelly and listeners who can’t get enough of the buzzy single from the Alabama artist, who’s written for the likes of Joe, Kelly Rowland, Fantasia, Johnny Gill, Ruben Studdard, and Deitrick Haddon.

In addition to having an official video, a press release reports that “Roll Slide Roll” has been heating up airwaves, climbing to No. 24 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

Part love story, part celebration anthem, the song blends smooth vocals with that classic southern soul sound that’s dominating family functions and fellowships.

For Garrett, though, it’s more than just a catchy step song; he told BOSSIP it’s about celebrating a solid relationship with lines like: “In this game of love, I got a woman that’ll hold me up, rock solid, no folding up, ten toes down, no pressure.”

“The song lays out the blueprint for a lasting relationship and celebrates resilience through life’s challenges, and the joy of being in sync with your partner,” said Garrett. “The lyrics tell a story—’I love it when you step right’ isn’t just a lyric for the dance; I’m celebrating mutual love, respect, and support.” Source: Dennis

Roll Slide Roll” is the second lead single from Alvin Garrett’s upcoming album Talk to Her Like is EP set for release March 6, 2026.

The project is framed as an artistic love letter to women, “centering appreciation, emotional honesty and the enduring power of connection.” Garrett told BOSSIP that he’s leaning into a purposeful R&B sound that highlights the genre’s long-standing role in celebrating romance and relationships and hopes his album will emphasize confidence, compassion, and clarity in love.

“I remember when R&B albums set the mood for love and intimacy,” said Garrett. “I believe we still need that kind of music, and that’s what I’m delivering with this project.” Watch Alvin Garrett’s “Roll Slide Roll” below.

