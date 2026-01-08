Here’s Who the Ravens Will Face During the 2026 NFL Season

Source: N/A / n/a

The Baltimore Ravens may not know their exact schedule yet, but they now have clarity on who they’ll face during the 2026 NFL season.

Baltimore’s slate of opponents was officially finalized Sunday night following the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a second-place finish in the AFC North. That divisional standing locked in the Ravens’ placement within the league’s rotating scheduling formula, giving fans an early look at what lies ahead.

As always, the Ravens will face their AFC North rivals twice. That means home-and-home matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers, continuing one of the NFL’s most physical and competitive divisions.

At M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore is also set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans from the AFC South, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints from the NFC South. The Los Angeles Chargers round out the home schedule as the Ravens’ AFC West second-place opponent.

On the road, the Ravens will again see familiar faces in Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. They’ll also travel to face the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans as part of their AFC South rotation. NFC South road games include trips to Atlanta to face the Falcons and Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers.

Baltimore’s second-place finish adds three notable road matchups against fellow 2025 runners-up: the Buffalo Bills from the AFC East, the Los Angeles Chargers from the AFC West, and the Dallas Cowboys from the NFC East.

While dates and kickoff times won’t be released until the NFL schedule drops next spring, the opponent list alone suggests a demanding season filled with playoff-caliber teams, marquee quarterbacks, and high-profile road environments. For Ravens fans, the countdown to 2026 officially begins now.