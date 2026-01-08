Mike Epps Talks Beef, Big Roles, And His Biggest Comedy Tour Yet

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Comedy legend Mike Epps sat down with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast for a candid, hilarious, and deeply personal conversation that covered decades of stand-up, film, and surviving Hollywood.

The episode kicks off with Mike promoting the We Them Ones Comedy Tour before diving into the fallout from his Katt Williams interview and the rift between comedians. Mike opens up about almost skipping the sit-down altogether, the Country Kitchen meet-up, and why keeping disagreements from turning violent is part of the responsibility entertainers have to their communities.

He reflects on complicated relationships with Katt Williams and Kevin Hart, revealing how being brushed off fueled his drive. Mike shares how Katt turned comedy beef into business, and why laughter often comes with a hidden cost of sadness.

The conversation shifts to his Hollywood journey, including the Friday franchise, auditioning for Next Friday, and learning from Ice Cube about success, ad-libs, and the marathon of showbiz. Mike recounts iconic roles in All About the Benjamins, Sparkle, and The Fighting Temptations, and working with stars like Beyoncé, Denzel Washington, and Taraji P. Henson.

He opens up about personal struggles, from growing up on welfare and buying his mom her first washer and dryer, to jail time, bad contracts, and career regrets. Yet mentorship, passion for comedy, and the grind have kept him relevant, taking young comics like DC Young Fly on tour and continuing to push the craft forward.

Mike Epps promises his We Them Ones Comedy Tour will be his biggest yet, proving he’s still at the top of his game. Check out the interview below: