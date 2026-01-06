DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Drops Receipts, Lil Durk Faces Trial and More

✕

Cardi B is making waves after posting receipts on social media defending her NFL boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, amid allegations involving a former chef staying at his home. While the claims have stirred controversy, Cardi emphasizes that the situation will be handled by the courts, clarifying that the issues aren’t as serious as some may think.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk is heading into a federal trial tied to a deadly 2022 ambush linked to a long-standing hip-hop feud. Prosecutors plan to call multiple cooperating witnesses who will testify that the rapper allegedly ordered and financed the attack. They’re actively pushing back against the defense’s efforts to block key testimonies and evidence, signaling a high-stakes legal battle.

On another front, Diddy’s sons, Justin and Christian Combs, are breaking their silence on their father’s legal challenges with a new docuseries on the Zeus Network, set to premiere in 2026. Fans are eager to see the insight the series may provide into the family and the legal drama.

