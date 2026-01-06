Cardi Castigates Tasha K For Alleging She Could Face Witness Intimidation Charges, Rapper Says She’s Considering A Restraining Order

Cardi B sued Tasha K for defamation and won a multi-million dollar judgment, but Tasha continues to make disparaging comments.

Cardi B defends her boyfriend Stefon Diggs against allegations made by his ex-employee and calls out Tasha K's involvement.

Cardi B addresses false rumors about her father's past and her own history as a stripper, emphasizing the seriousness of these issues.

Cardi B went in on Tasha K during her latest X Spaces rant.

The Bronx native–who has no shortage of enemies recently–decided to focus on the blogger on Monday, Jan. 5, slamming her for continued harassment online.

Cardi B sued Tasha K (full name Latasha Kebe) for defamation, winning a multi-million dollar judgment in 2022 over the YouTuber’s false claims she had STDs and abused cocaine. After Tasha filed for bankruptcy, she agreed to a 5-year repayment plan to pay Cardi B around $1.2 million, settling the debt and promising to cease all derogatory statements about the rapper and her family.

While the YouTuber agreed to stop all defamatory content about Cardi B and her family as part of her settlement, she continues to talk about the rapper online, recently commenting on the charges against her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

Cardi took to X this week to defend the NFL star against allegations made by his ex-employee, who claimed the football player choked and slapped her over a salary dispute back in early December. After posting and deleting a screenshot of an alleged text from Diggs’ accuser, Tasha K started to circulate claims that Cardi could be facing witness intimidation charges.

The YouTuber went on to tweet old interview clips from Diggs’ former friend, who has accused the New England Patriots star of sexual assault. She also briefly changed her profile picture to a viral photo of Diggs on a yacht with women in a moment that allegedly involved drugs.

Tasha’s involvement comes as rumors that Cardi’s father, Carlos Almanzar, was convicted of attempted rape in 1993 were spread by the fanbase of her longtime rival, Nicki Minaj. After going online to deny those claims and highlight her dad’s position as an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, she turned her energy towards Tasha K, going off on the blogger on X Spaces.

During her rant, the rapper addressed people who accused her of having hurt feelings, saying she’s not afraid of admitting that these issues are important to her. She highlighted the false rumors about her father by talking about her history as a stripper, saying the allegations are serious to her because of everything she’s been through.

As for Tasha K, specifically, Cardi said the blogger will probably die still owing her money, bragging about always having her bills paid while not owing anyone else a cent. The “WAP” rapper went on to say that she is now actively consulting with her legal team about next steps and potential action tied specifically to ongoing harassment, including a restraining order.

Listen to what she had to say about Tasha K on her X Spaces below:

