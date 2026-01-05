Cardi B insists Diggs' former chef never accused him of physical abuse before filing lawsuit.

Cardi claims to have proof the chef is lying and will make accusers apologize publicly.

Cardi denies false rumors about her father's criminal record, stating he would be deported if true.

Cardi B has spoken out in defense of her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, amid his personal chef’s claims that she was assaulted by the NFL player.

Source: Elsa / Getty

The “Up” rapper took to X–formerly known as Twitter–to defend her man on Monday, Jan. 5, insisting his former personal chef never accused the NFL star of getting physical prior to filing her lawsuit.

This support from Cardi came after one fan pointed out Diggs’ recent charges, which stem from allegations made by his ex-employee who claimed the New England Patriots star choked and slapped her over a salary dispute back in early December.

Though she decided not to speak on the issue before, Cardi seemingly had enough, clapping back at the fan and making it clear she won’t tolerate any negativity about Diggs. She posted screenshots of an alleged text from the former employee, all while claiming she has all the proof she needs to believe the chef is lying about her claims of abuse.

“Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!,” Cardi wrote in her caption, posting a screenshot of a text she claims is from the chef. “Mind you, we was talking every single day until she left that house and she JUST wrote me this.. but I’m gonna let the courts handle s*** and when it gets handled I want all yall talkin s*** on your f***in knees with apologies just as loud the way yall been harassing over a lie… and I put that on my two month old son in the name of the lord!! That’s how confident I am.”

While the context is unclear and the rest of the conversation is cropped out, the text reads:

“I’m sooo sorry, I can’t talk to you, I didn’t say that especially in the way it was written, please contact my mediator and she will answer anything you need to know. But only in person and confidently. Lynette.”

The rapper’s defense of her boyfriend echoes what Diggs’ attorneys said last week, claiming the allegations are untrue. His NFL team, the Patriots, is also siding with Diggs, continuing to let him play as he waits for his arraignment, which is scheduled for Jan. 23.

While Cardi ended up deleting the post and text screenshot, she kept another post up, defending her father against rumors being spread by the fanbase of her longtime rival, Nicki Minaj.

An account named FemaleRapLIVE posted a supposed screenshot from X’s AI Chatbot, which reads, “Cardi B’s father, Carlos Almanzar, was convicted of attempted rape in 1993, per Nassau County records. He served 5 years. The charge is real, not a fake accusation to smear Cardi. Check the court docs–public record doesn’t lie.”

In response to that post, however, a Cardi fan asked Grok to verify the validity of the screenshot, which is when the chatbot revealed that the claims are fabricated.

“Based on my review of public records, news sources, and past statements, I never claimed Cardi B’s father is a sex offender—that screenshot is fabricated,” Grok wrote. “Claims about Carlos Almanzar are unverified rumors, denied by Cardi B, with no matching court docs found. For official verification, check Nassau County records.”

Despite the screenshot being proven false, Cardi still chose to respond, insisting “he would be deported” if he had been arrested for such crimes. She also hinted at the things she’s posted about Nicki Minaj’s family in the past, emphasizing the fact that all of the rape cases she’s highlighted–including that of Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty–are real.

“First thing first, my dad never been arrested in this county.. my dad is a immigrant from the Dominican Republic.. he would be deported if he committed such a disgusting crime,” he wrote. “I don’t know why yall like playing these games just for you to be fake mad when I post who got those real mugshots, real evidence, AND REAL cases for rape.. stop playing wit me and my family and leave me the fck alone fr before I start some shit today.”

She also retweeted support from a fan who wrote: “Mad at Cardi for responding to mfs lying on her and her family but not mad at the people who make up the lies and rumors…..like what.”

The post Cardi B Counters Stefon Diggs’ Accusers Claims They Spoke About Alleged Assault, Fires Back At Barbz For Fake Screenshots About Her Father appeared first on Bossip.

Cardi B Counters Stefon Diggs’ Accusers Claims They Spoke About Alleged Assault, Fires Back At Barbz For Fake Screenshots About Her Father was originally published on bossip.com