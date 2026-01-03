Back ‘Barnes Bunch’ Boo’d Up: Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims Seemingly Wed Less Than A Year After Model Accused Baller Of Double-Dribbling Eight Women

Anansa accused Matt of cheating with 8 women in 1 month, including Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha.

Matt admitted to being emotionally unavailable, which cost him his family, but Anansa called him out for 'half-truths'.

The couple's on-again, off-again relationship spanned decades, including a 2018 breakup that led to a restraining order.

Anansa Sims and Matt Barnes are seemingly husband and wife, and the “I do” comes less than a year after Sims accused the All The Smoke podcast host of dirty dog double-dribbling eight women in a single month.

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

On Friday, TheNeighborhoodTalk shared a video of Anansa in a white wedding gown, complete with a veil, kissing Matt, who wore a black tux. Their son Ashton was also seen in the photos hugging his parents.

No further details about the Barnes bunch’s nuptials are available.

Ananasa Sims Accused Matt Barnes Of Cheating With 8 Women In January 2025

The couple’s alleged wedding comes after Anansa aired out Matt on January 31, 2025, for allegedly cheating with 8 women that month alone.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The model publicly identified all eight women, tagging their Instagram accounts and even sharing dates tied to some of the alleged flings. She claimed multiple women had been sleeping with Barnes for years, including two she alleged were involved with him for six and seven years.

One of the alleged women she claimed cheated with Matt was Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha, who quickly denied the rumor, telling TheShadeRoom, “I am absolutely in no way having an affair of any sort with Matt.”

That prompted Sims to release alleged proof showing first-class plane tickets and Uber receipts of Masika and Matt allegedly traveling to Denver, Colorado, together.

Matt went on to say on his All The Smoke podcast that unresolved childhood trauma left him emotionally unavailable, saying he “hadn’t cried in 30 years” and that it ultimately cost him his family.

“I was the strong provider. I wasn’t there emotionally, I wasn’t empathetic. I wasn’t willing to share those emotions. That was stuff that my ex would tell me. Like… ‘You’re a wall,'” said Matt.

Shortly thereafter, Anansa called him out again, this time for telling “half-truths” and trying to gain public sympathy despite his “toxic choices.”

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

“If you’re going to talk publicly about our personal business, tell the Whole Story. Don’t post half truths about me and our past relationship to gain sympathy from the masses,” she warned. “I’m in the trenches doing the hard work making sure all of our kids are ok. You’ve made no effort to emotionally support all of our children through this traumatic transition you caused, but you’re willing to be “vulnerable” for strangers on the gram for profit? Please keep my name out of your mouth. Since I left, I’ve said nothing about you and you know there’s so much I could say about the man you truly were to me. If you don’t have respect for yourself or for me, at least have respect for our children who follow you and see your posts,” Sims continued. “Your post is triggering for the kids and I, while we’re in the midst of healing and rebuilding our lives. We’re the ones who reaped all the damage you caused by your constant selfish, toxic choices. You didn’t consider our kids in your actions before, please try to consider them now. If you want to do some good, please don’t speak about me, go get consistent therapy and most importantly start building a relationship with God,” she added.

Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims’ Relationship History

Matt and Anansa are no strangers to a rollercoaster relationship, having been on-again and off-again in their union for decades now.

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

The Lakers alum and the model first met in the 1990s at UCLA, which began their long, on-again, off-again relationship. The couple finally got engaged during Christmas in 2022, which came after a very public breakup in 2018 that led to Sims filing a restraining order.

In 2018, they welcomed their first child together, Ashton Joseph Barnes. Their second, Austin Matthew Barnes, was born in 2024. Barnes is also the father of twins Carter and Isaiah from his previous marriage to Gloria Govan. Sims has three children from her marriage to David Patterson Jr.

In 2024, the couple debuted their reality show, The Barnes Bunch, on WEtv, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their lives as a blended family.

The post Back ‘Barnes Bunch’ Boo’d Up: Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims Seemingly Wed Less Than A Year After Model Accused Baller Of Double-Dribbling Eight Women appeared first on Bossip.

Back ‘Barnes Bunch’ Boo’d Up: Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims Seemingly Wed Less Than A Year After Model Accused Baller Of Double-Dribbling Eight Women was originally published on bossip.com