Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Ant Glizzy has sparked controversy by claiming that NFL star Trevon Diggs’ attendance at a Shy Glizzy concert led to his release from the Dallas Cowboys. The allegations, shared via Ant Glizzy’s YouTube page, have ignited debates about professional athletes’ responsibilities and the scrutiny they face.

According to Ant Glizzy, the incident unfolded after the Cowboys’ Christmas Day game against the Washington Commanders. Diggs reportedly requested permission to stay in the Washington, D.C., area for an extra day, citing a desire to spend time with family. However, Ant Glizzy alleges that the real reason was to attend a Shy Glizzy concert at the Howard Theatre on December 26.

The Cowboys allegedly denied Diggs’ request, but the cornerback stayed in town regardless. Ant Glizzy claims Diggs attended the concert, even appearing on stage with Shy Glizzy while wearing matching leopard-print jackets. Footage and photos from the event surfaced online, further fueling the controversy.

Upon returning to the team, Diggs was reportedly questioned about his extended stay. The Cowboys requested proof that he had been with family, as initially stated. However, the situation escalated when Shy Glizzy posted a backstage photo with Diggs on Instagram, captioned, “You don’t need no binoculars yea you see that I’m the man.” The post allegedly exposed Diggs’ true whereabouts, leading to headlines announcing his release from the Cowboys.

Ant Glizzy criticized the fallout, blaming it on unnecessary flexing. “Bro lost his whole contract for d-riding,” he said, adding that Shy Glizzy “didn’t have to post bro.” He argued that Diggs could have avoided scrutiny by keeping a lower profile.

The Cowboys have not confirmed Ant Glizzy’s claims, and neither Diggs nor the NFL has commented on the allegations. As of now, the story remains an unverified account fueled by social media and hip-hop commentary.

Ant Glizzy Claims Trevon Diggs’ Concert Visit Led to Release was originally published on kysdc.com