American Absurdity: Political Scandals & Spectacles That Defined 2025

Source: DANIEL SLIM / Getty

2025 has been a difficult year for a lot of people, and for some, the biggest burdens they had to bear were a result of the decisions made in Washington, D.C. Contrary to what Pharrell Williams may think, politics is not a “magic trick”, and its machinations have real-world impact on millions of people’s ways of life.

In addition to inflicting pain on the proletariat, politicians and politically adjacent public figures have gotten themselves into trouble this year. BOSSIP has compiled a short but mighty list of some of 2025’s most infamous instances.

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk

Let’s address the Republican elephant in the room. By far, the biggest story in politics in 2025 was the murder of right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk. While holding one of his Turning Point USA “debate” events at Utah Valley University, a bullet struck Kirk in the neck as he was attempting to deflect a question about mass shootings to “gang violence.”

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The public execution was met with a myriad of reactions from celebration to devastation and everything in between. Like most things these days, the issue became highly politicized with many on the right doing their damnedest to lay blame at the feet of their colleagues and countrymen on the other side of the aisle. Even more disgusting, conservatives (and some weirdo liberals) have attempted to paint Kirk as a Martin Luther King Jr.-esque figure who “practiced politics the right way”.

Charlie Kirk’s legacy is ill-fitted for either of those descriptors. He was a white man who wanted white men at the reins of power at the expense of everyone else, particularly Black people, and other white men idolized him for it.