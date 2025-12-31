Cardi B Shuts Down Breakup Rumors With Stefon Diggs & Tells Trolls Get Off Her Body

Source: Elsa / Getty

Cardi B is snapping back after online rumors about her relationships gone too far.

In a lengthy rant, the Bronx rapper addressed the invasion of privacy (no pun) from fans and internet trolls who began stirring up fake breakup rumors. The speculation surfaces despite Cardi being spotted at several of her boo, Stefon Diggs’ football games. After the NFL star’s most recent game on Dec.28, Diggs was seen scanning the stands for Cardi before an affiliate put the two on FaceTime.

During the call, Diggs asked where she was, and Cardi explained she was inside the stadium and making her way down to the field to congratulate him on his team’s win.

Earlier in the week, the internet detectives claimed the couple spent the holidays apart, which quickly fueled breakup chatter. The AM I DRAMA rapper took to social media to shut the rumors down:

Love News? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Y’all been dragging me for three or four days, and y’all been a little too mean. I can’t change sh*t. I can’t go back in time, I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put the baby back in my pu**y? I don’t know what y’all want me to do. Y’all want me to leave my man and f*ck yours?”

Captioning the video, “We need a reset,” so you know the Bodak Yellow rapper is sick and tired of being sick and tired.

Cardi also added that she’s been in grind mode for her first headlining tour, which will prevent her from being around her family, “I’m gonna be away from my babies, away from my personal life, away from home. I have to rehearse for 10-12 hours a day for tour. There are so many elements of production that I’m missing for the tour. I’m already super stressed out. I need my support system to love me, and I need my fans to come to my tour. Don’t be dragging me.”

As Cardi gears up for a new chapter in her career, she’s making it clear that support, not speculation, is what she needs from her fans right now.

Cardi B Shuts Down Breakup Rumors With Stefon Diggs & Tells Trolls Get Off Her Body was originally published on hiphopwired.com