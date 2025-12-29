Cardi B Claps Back At Fans ‘Dragging’ Her For Stefon Diggs Relationship After Spending Christmas Apart: ‘Y’all Want Me To Put My Baby Back In My P***y?’

Cardi B pleads with fans to stop over-analyzing her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

In a video posted to X on Monday, Dec. 29, the Bronx native pleaded with fans to stop raking her over the coals for her relationship with Stefon Diggs. This response comes after the New England Patriots player posted about spending Christmas with his other children, despite having just welcomed a child with Cardi.

“Y’all need to calm down,” Cardi began, laying in bed while recording herself.

“Y’all been dragging me for three or four days, and y’all been a little too mean,” she said, laughing. “I can’t change s**t. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p***y? You want me to leave my man and f**k yours? What y’all want me to do? We can only go forward now.”

The rapper went on to emphasize that she has “so much work to do” starting in January, which includes 10- to 12-hour rehearsals for her upcoming tour.

“I’m gonna be away from my babies, away from my personal life, away from my home … I need my support system, my fans, to love me,” the former reality star added. “I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy yourselves with me. Don’t be dragging me. That’s enough!” “Leave me alone, though,” she concluded. “Damn. Y’all scare me sometimes!”

Cardi B’s video comes as her fans continue to question her relationship with Diggs. The wide receiver posted photos of himself spending Christmas with two different babies, confirming the paternity of one of the children.

“One of my boys first Christmas,” he captioned one, seemingly confirming prior reports that he’d fathered children with two other women within months of welcoming his son with Cardi in November.

As for the rapper, she shared photos from her Christmas celebrations with their son, as well as her other children — 7-year-old daughter Kulture, 4-year-old Wave, and 1-year-old daughter Blossom — whom she shares with estranged husband Offset. Diggs commented on his famous girlfriend’s post, writing, “Miss yaw!!! Don’t be squeezing him too tight you making him soft.”

Cardi’s friend, Ken Barbie, also took to social media to explain the situation, insisting fans need to calm down while addressing their relationship and separate children.

“Cardi has her own kids, Stefon does too,” the blogger tweeted on Saturday. “If baby moms are on some ‘my kids can’t come unless I’m there’ then that’s just what it is but my nieces and nephews ain’t gonna be around it.”

“There’s no secrets, no surprises,” he continued. “They’re still a fairly new couple, so s**t would just have to be figured over time. It is what it is.”

Regardless of all the backlash, Cardi is carrying on as normal, continuing to support her man. After their separate Christmases, on Sunday, Dec. 28,, she attended the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets game to cheer on her man, whose team beat the Jets 42-10.

