Pure Positivity: Kybba Kidz Hosts Tiny Harris’ Christmas Giveback, Gifts Over 600 Children With Holiday Cheer In Atlanta

The Tiny & Friends Christmas Giveback, hosted by Tameka “Tiny” Cottle Harris, delivered one of Atlanta’s largest holiday outreach efforts this season, complete with holiday cheer, community connection, and an array of gifts.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tiny Harris brought the holiday magic with her philanthropic initiative, transforming Kybba Kidz Atlanta studio into a festive playground for more than 600 kids.

The event, decorated by EZPZ Party Planning, featured raffles for big-ticket items like TVs, bikes, and even a MacBook Air, plus over 400 mystery bags filled with toys ranging from Barbie dolls to basketballs.





Tiny was seen on the scene alongside her Xscape bandmate Tameka Scott…

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

her daughter Heiress Harris, and her mother, all pitching to support families and help distribute gifts.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A press release reports that more than 14,000 items were distributed throughout the day, including toys, bicycles, televisions, beauty products, clothing, and surprise gifts. Celeb friends Dr. Heavenly, Attorney Crump, Tamika Scott, and Tel Ganesan were also on hand to help distribute gifts and spread cheer.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Children also received age-specific mystery bags containing four or more items, while select attendees were awarded high-value giveaways such as bikes, televisions, Beats by Dre headphones, and cash prizes.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

A press release reports that the event was spearheaded by Tel K. Ganesan, whose hands-on leadership helped secure the venue, coordinate logistics, and keep the large-scale giveback running seamlessly.

In addition to giving back, Tiny continues to spread holiday cheer on social media via her daughter Heiress Harris’ track “What Does Christmas Mean To You.”

The proud mama shared the 2023 song on Instagram, reminding her 7 million followers of her baby girl’s tremendous talent.

Kudos to Tiny for giving back to the community!

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O Freddy O

The post Pure Positivity: Kybba Kidz Hosts Tiny Harris’ Christmas Giveback, Gifts Over 600 Children With Holiday Cheer In Atlanta appeared first on Bossip.

Pure Positivity: Kybba Kidz Hosts Tiny Harris’ Christmas Giveback, Gifts Over 600 Children With Holiday Cheer In Atlanta was originally published on bossip.com