10 Bookish Gifts For The Book Lover In Your Life

E-readers offer tech-savvy readers a modern reading experience.

Cozy accessories like blankets and pajamas enhance the reading experience.

Personalized and fashionable items make great gifts for book lovers.

For book lovers, reading a good book is not just a hobby or pastime; it’s an experience that is savored every time a book is cracked open. And for most bibliophiles, the atmosphere in which one indulges in a good read is equally as important as the storyline on the page itself.

For book lovers, finding the most lovely book gift for others, or receiving thoughtful bookish gifts, is very similar to selecting the right novel. It requires attention to detail, some whimsy and creativity, and, of course, context clues to the personality of the individual that you’re gifting to.

Just like there are many unique and wonderful genres of books, keep in mind that not all book-lovers are the same. This curated list of bookish gifts has something for everyone, from the book techie to the bibliophile who loves to collect unique book accessories.

TCL’s NXTPaper 11 Plus E-Reader

Loving paperback books and tech doesn’t have to be an oxymoron. One predilection doesn’t have to be at war with the other, especially when there are excellent tech products like TCL’s NXTPaper 11 Plus E-Reader. According to Pew research, 30% of readers now prefer e-books. With its sleek design, intuitive multitasking, and anti-glare technology, this modern e-reader is perfect for those who love both tech and a good read. At $239.99, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck with this e-reader.

Cozy Earth’s Cuddle Blanket

Nothing completes a cozy reading nook like a comfy, fluffy blanket. And, Cozy Earth’s Double Bubble Cuddle Blanket is one of my favorite blankets! It’s soft, comfortable, and perfect for wrapping yourself in when reading a great book while sipping a warm cup of tea. Currently under $175, this blanket is luxe. And, if you really want to impress your book-loving friend, a cozy set of pajamas like the Cozy Earth Divi Dream Set, which is so luxurious, lightweight, and feels great against the skin.

Vontelle Blue Light Glasses

Any avid reader knows that a great pair of reading glasses is essential. And with the advancement of technology and society’s growing need to interface with computers and screens, it’s important to have a great pair of Blue-Light glasses. Vontelle Eyewear is fun, fashionable, and Black-owned, offering blue light glasses with a lot of personality. These glasses are perfect for the friend who loves both fashion and literature, because being a bookworm does not equate to lacking style! And these fab glasses range from $100 to $200.

Anthropologie’s Monogrammed Journal

Everyone has that one friend with impeccable style who dresses to impress and has exquisite taste. When it comes to shopping for your friend or loved one who values attention to detail, nothing says you really want to express your affection like a monogrammed gift. A monogrammed writing journal, mug, or stationery set is a chef’s kiss for your book and paperie-loving friends or family members. These journals are sophisticated, thoughtful, and pretty! And it’s less than $80!

Rifle Paper Co. Social Stationery Set

Source: Rifle Paper Co. / other

For the lovers of historical fiction and historical romance book genres, an opportunity to write a handwritten note never gets old. A heartfelt handwritten “thank you” note, an endearing “get better” message, or a sweet “I miss you” letter never gets old. And, Rifle Paper Co.’s Social Stationery Set is a perfect gift for those who still value putting pen to paper. With its ornate, colorful design, it has an understated dash of sophistication for less than $25.

TIZO Lucite Book Stand

For many, books are truly works of art. A beautiful book stand is an ideal gift for art lovers and those who can truly appreciate gorgeous book cover art. This sleek TIZO lucite bookstand is chic and will fit well with almost any interior design choice. With its clear appearance, it will not clash with decor or books. At $78, it’s an elevated gift choice that doesn’t break the bank.

Wolf & Badger Bookmark

Bookmarks will always be a classic gift for bibliophiles and lectiophiles. And Wolf & Badger’s Enamel Bookmark is absolutely stunning. In the words of the infamous Jane Austen, “A good book is always too short.” This classy bookmark by Make Heads Turn sets the bar high for its thoughtfulness and ingenuity. It’s under $100 and a timeless book gift accessory.

Pottery Barn Candle Snuffer

Reading by candlelight? Yes, please! A dimly lit corner of a room and a scrumptious chapter of a book go hand-in-hand. And, what better way to exceed expectations than to gift a candle snuffer? This brass candle snuffer has a sleek design and is glamorous in a bookish way. At under $40, this candle accessory would go well with your next Jasmine Guillory (The Wedding Date, Drunk on Love), Vanessa Riley (A Wager at Midnight, Fire Sword & Sea), or Tia Williams (Seven Days in June, The Perfect Find) read.

Colorful Crystal Triangle Bookends

Pretty books need to be displayed beautifully, and one of the best ways to dress up a bookshelf or bookwall is with bookends. These colorful crystal bookends in the shape of a triangle are so different, vibrant, and jazzy! They are a fun decorative accent that will surely bring out the best in your bookshelf displays, indeed. With a price tag of a little under $150.00, this item is well worth the joy it will bring to the special one you gift it to.

Amazon Kindle Colofsoft Signature Edition

This signature edition Kindle is thin and lightweight, and includes a glare-free Colorsoft display. With this Kindle, e-readers have access to millions of titles. What sets this Kindle apart from other similar products is that it genuinely feels like paper. It also has wireless charging and allows the user to highlight in multiple colors. This gorgeous piece of technology is small enough to fit in a purse and costs under $250.

