DJ Mustard Seeks Sole Custody and $30K Sanctions Amid Messy Divorce Update

The legal battle between producer Dijon “Mustard” McFarlane and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry has taken a sharp and litigious turn. Though the dust had seemingly settled in DJ Mustard’s divorce, the music producer has headed back to court to request sole legal custody of their three children, citing his ex-wife’s social media activity as the primary reason for the requested change.

The return to court comes after a period of relative quiet following the finalization of DJ Mustard’s divorce earlier in 2024. However, the peace was short-lived. According to TMZ, Mustard’s legal team, led by powerhouse attorney Samantha Spector, filed documents alleging that Thierry had repeatedly violated a court order that prohibited both parents from speaking about one another in a “negative, disrespectful, or derogatory manner.”

Social Media Fallout And DJ Mustard’s Divorce Drama

The core of Mustard’s argument rests on Thierry’s activity on the social media platform Threads. TheShadeRoom reports that Mustard pointed to specific posts shared in late October where Thierry vented her frustrations.

“Dijon I know you are reading this, I’m so sick of your s***. You suck,” she allegedly wrote.

She followed that up by claiming her ex-husband continues to do things “to purposely get under my skin,” and warned her followers that “a man will treat your child according to how he feels about the mother.”

Mustard argues that these public jabs do more than just hurt his feelings; he claims they “negatively impact the best interests” of their three children—Kiylan, 13, Kauner, 10, and Kody, 6. The producer further alleged that Thierry’s online venting “undermines the proper functioning of the co-parenting process.” Beyond just wanting sole legal control over the children’s upbringing, Mustard is also asking a judge to hit Thierry with $30,000 in sanctions as a penalty for the alleged violations.

Chanel Thierry didn’t take the news lying down, quickly taking to social media to react to the filing. She noted the curious timing of the court documents, pointing out that Mustard seems to have a habit of dragging her into legal proceedings right around her birthday.

“He did this same thing last year around my birthday. Threads from October yet you choose to file a day before my birthday. Its called freedom of speech! Sir go to bed,” she wrote in a comment on The Shade Room. She added that she believes her ex-husband simply “loves seeing me in court,” calling the recurring legal fees a “waste of money.”

This latest friction follows a history of public back-and-forths that have plagued the couple since their split. Back in July, Thierry accused Mustard of withholding their oldest son’s football schedule and raised concerns about the safety of their youngest son, claiming he wasn’t being placed in a proper car seat. She even shared screenshots of text exchanges with Mustard’s current girlfriend, Brittany Stroud, showing just how fractured the family dynamic has become.

While DJ Mustard’s divorce settlement previously awarded Thierry a $315,000 one-time spousal support buyout and $24,500 per month in child support, this new custody battle suggests that the financial closure was not enough to ensure a smooth co-parenting relationship.

