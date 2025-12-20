AI Artist Xania Monet Responds to Kehlani & Critics in New Diss Song

Xania Monet is addressing the backlash surrounding her rise in music, directly and unapologetically, in a new song aimed at her critics.

Released Friday, December 19, “Say My Name With Respect” features the AI-generated singer responding to growing skepticism about her place in the industry. Monet was created using artificial intelligence by Mississippi poet Telisha ‘Nikki’ Jones, and her rapid success has sparked intense debate among artists and fans alike.

The Politics Have Begun

In the song’s accompanying clip, Monet references criticism from artists including Kehlani and Jermaine Dupri, both of whom have publicly questioned the legitimacy of a non-human performer securing major industry deals.

“You say I ain’t real / You say I don’t create,” Monet sings, before addressing the fear and uncertainty she says the backlash reflects.

The record also appears to take aim at Kehlani specifically. Monet’s breakout song “Unfolded” has drawn attention for its similarity in name to Kehlani’s Grammy-nominated track “Folded,” further fueling conversation online.

More Industry Outrage

Dupri has also been vocal about his concerns, previously comparing the acceptance of AI artists to the Milli Vanilli scandal, in which the group was stripped of its Grammy after it was revealed they were not the true vocalists on their recordings.

Other artists, including Wale and Victoria Monét, have also criticized Monet’s emergence. Monét expressed concern that the AI artist’s name could cause confusion with her own brand.

“It’s hard to comprehend that, within a prompt, my name was not used for this artist to capitalize on,” Monét said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I don’t support that.”

Despite the criticism, Jones has stood firmly behind Monet. In a November appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Jones defended the project and acknowledged the divided reaction.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” she said. “Technology’s evolving. Everybody has different ways of putting in work to get to where they’re at. I still love Kehlani’s music.”

As AI continues to reshape the music industry, Xania Monet’s latest release makes one thing clear: the debate over authenticity, creativity, and technology is far from over.