Tory Lanez Claims Innocence In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In New Video

Tory Lanez delivered his first on-camera interview this week since his conviction in connection with the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident. During the interview, Tory Lanez declared his innocence and stated that he isn’t violent towards women, along with other notable quips.

NBC News spoke with Tory Lanez, who is currently being held at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo County, on Wednesday (December 17). In the brief chat, Lanez, who is seeking a release from jail based on what his side claimed was a failure to produce evidence, made bold declarations about his character.

“I believe not only that I was wrongfully convicted, but the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial, I think, has been overwhelming,” Lanez said to the outlet.

With Lanez recently being denied an appeal in November, Lanez and his legal team have designs on filing another appeal based on the reported evidence he claims was not shared during the trial that led to his 10-year sentence.

“When I talk about my case, I don’t want it to be taken as me coming at her, because it’s not that,” Lanez added. “I’m just asking for somebody in the system to look at my case and look at the evidence and ask if this was fair.”

Also in the interview, Lanez’s attorney, Crystal Morgan, backed up her client’s claim about the lack of evidence that wasn’t produced during the 2022 trial and was in contact with Milagro “Milagro Gramz” Cooper’s attorney, Ronda Dixon, who presented the blogger, who recently lost a defamation lawsuit brought by Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete.

Dixon contacted Cooper and shared Pete’s medical records with her. Morgan said to NBC News that Pete’s team didn’t add a document regarding the bullet fragments from the reported shooting incident and pondered if that would’ve had an outcome on the case.

“It’s missing from our date-stamped official copy of evidence from the criminal trial, which is significant because this particular piece of paper says that they remove fragments and place them in bags and gave them to a security guard that works at Cedars Sinai,” Morgan said in a video call segment.

Check out the NBC News interview with Tory Lanez below.

—

Photo: Getty

Tory Lanez Claims Innocence In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In New Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com