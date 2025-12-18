WTF Is He Talking About? Donald Trump Gives Finger-Pointing Accountability-Allergic Address, Dems Clap Back

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump spoke to America yesterday (Dec. 17) during prime time television hours and offered little more than campaign rally rhetoric full of BS, bravado, and broken promises.

Racism notwithstanding (which, candidly, sounds crazy to say) a great many people cast their ballot for orange führer because they believed that somehow this perpetually bankrupt businessman could make their bank accounts and stock portfolios soar to Scrooge McDuck heights. They f***ed around and now they’re finding out.

Inflation is shredding paychecks, health insurance is unaffordable, the tariffs have proved themselves a net negative, and the unemployment rate is increasing according to AP News.

Recent AP NORC polling shows that Trump’s approval ratings on the economy are so far into the depths of the sewer that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are jealous. Only 31% of Americans currently approve of how MAGA policies are working. Maybe Donnie T should have worked harder to turn his “concepts of a plan” into an actual plan.

However, none of those facts stopped Trump going on live television and saying: