WTF Is He Talking About? Donald Trump Gives Finger-Pointing Accountability-Allergic Address, Dems Clap Back

Donald Trump spoke to America yesterday (Dec. 17) during prime time television hours and offered little more than campaign rally rhetoric full of BS, bravado, and broken promises.
Racism notwithstanding (which, candidly, sounds crazy to say) a great many people cast their ballot for orange führer because they believed that somehow this perpetually bankrupt businessman could make their bank accounts and stock portfolios soar to Scrooge McDuck heights. They f***ed around and now they’re finding out.
Inflation is shredding paychecks, health insurance is unaffordable, the tariffs have proved themselves a net negative, and the unemployment rate is increasing according to AP News.
Recent AP NORC polling shows that Trump’s approval ratings on the economy are so far into the depths of the sewer that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are jealous. Only 31% of Americans currently approve of how MAGA policies are working. Maybe Donnie T should have worked harder to turn his “concepts of a plan” into an actual plan.
However, none of those facts stopped Trump going on live television and saying:
“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” Trump said. “We’re poised for an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen.”
Democrats wasted no time responding to Trump’s claims and clapping back against some of his most outrageous claims. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared on MS NOW’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell shortly after the speech ended.
Via The Hill:
“It was an unhinged speech that was, of course, untethered from reality and truth. You know, Donald Trump has made things worse for the American people…He refuses to acknowledge that the tariffs that he is solely responsible for have actually increased costs on everyday Americans by thousands of dollars per year”
Sen. Chuck Schumer also spoke to Trump’s claims about the economy via Twitter, saying:
“People are feeling squeezed harder and harder every day and tonight Donald Trump took a victory lap,” the senator said. “The facts are that prices are going up. Unemployment is going up. And there’s no end in sight.”
The 2026 midterm elections are going to be crucial to the cause of getting this country back on track. America is spiraling, we have a complete clown behind the wheel, and we still have three more years of this foolishness. Godspeed to us all.
