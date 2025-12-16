Hallmark Heroics: Holiday Movie Icon Lacey Chabert Helps Raising Cane’s Deliver Holiday Cheer In Hollywood

Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves and actress Lacey Chabert team up for bike giveaway events

After another successful event in New York City and more across the country, the restaurant’s founder, Todd Graves, made his way to Los Angeles to spread the love to the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood.

Holiday movie icon Lacey Chabert teamed up with the chicken finger giant for a festive bike giveaway benefiting children in the community, turning the new Cane’s location on Sunset Boulevard into a full-on holiday celebration. For the second year in a row, Chabert and Graves joined forces to welcome kids, hand out bikes and helmets, sip hot chocolate, pose for photos with Santa, and soak in the seasonal joy.

In total, 120 branded children’s bikes and helmets were donated during the event, with an additional 380 bikes set to be delivered to the Boys & Girls Club ahead of Christmas.

“I’m so happy to be here with Cane’s on such a joyful occasion,” Chabert said during the event. “Last year in NYC, it was incredible seeing the excitement and happiness on all the kid’s faces and I’m so glad Todd asked me to be a part of the bike giveaway again this year. This season is about being here for one another and spreading joy all around, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here today.”

The Hollywood stop is part of a much larger holiday mission for Raising Cane’s. Across the country this season, the fast-casual chicken chain is giving away 4,500 bikes in nearly 30 cities, representing a whopping $1.5 million donation.

Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood CEO Mel Culpepper praised the impact of the event and the lasting memories created for the kids.

“On behalf of each and every child, I want to say thank you to Raising Cane’s and Todd,” Culpepper gushed. “Your generosity and kindness has given these kids a memory they will never forget. You have made all the difference in the lives of these children. This is what Christmas is all about and we are so thankful!”

Adding even more sparkle to the day, Chabert and Graves were joined by a group of celebrity guests who helped hand out bikes and celebrate with the kids, including Khadijah and Malika Haqq, Sarah Jane Nader, Vanderpump Rules’ Chris Hahn, Dixie, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Larrell Murchison.

The annual bike giveaway was inspired by Graves’ own childhood memory of receiving a bike for Christmas—a moment he’s never forgotten and now hopes to recreate for kids whose families may not be able to afford one. What started as a small act of kindness in Baton Rouge has grown into a nationwide holiday tradition.

“I remember receiving a bike as a kid for Christmas and it was such an amazing memory for me and I wanted to share that joy with kids and families who need it most,” Graves said. “We partnered with Lacey last year and she was my top choice to join us again—she is ‘The Queen of Christmas’ after all!”

Graves added that giving back has always been central to Cane’s mission, noting that the company has donated more than $160 million to local communities over the years.

“This is what the holiday season is all about,” he said. “I hope these kids always remember this moment and can someday pay it forward to another person in need.”

