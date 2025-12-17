Wale Reflects On Loss, Growth, And The Meaning Behind Everything Is A Lot

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack Official

Wale pulled up to Rap Attack Official with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted for a candid conversation that gave fans a deeper look into the mindset behind his album Everything Is a Lot and the life experiences that shaped it.

During the interview, Wale reflected on the song “Belly of the Beast,” and while dissecting the song, he described the moment as one of those full-circle realities that no one could have predicted years ago. He pointed out how surreal it feels to watch people from a different era adapt to platforms like Instagram, emphasizing that some experiences simply hit harder if you know the history.

Breaking down the album title, Wale explained that Everything Is a Lot represents the emotional weight of navigating life as a Black man while balancing success, loss, responsibility, and grief. He spoke openly about watching fellow artists like Nipsey Hussle and PnB Rock pass away in real time through social media and how those moments stay with him. At the same time, he highlighted the pressure of maintaining a career, supporting family, and mentoring younger artists while processing constant loss.

When asked about his reputation for spotting rising talent early, including artists like Lady Gaga and Megan Thee Stallion, Wale said his approach is simple. He trusts the sound and the vibe rather than chasing Billboard positions. For him, music that feels genuine is what stands the test of time.

The interview wrapped with laughter and respect as Wale declined to rank his top go-go bands, calling it a veteran move, before thanking Rap Attack Official for the platform and showing love to the culture that raised him. Check out the full interview below: