Historic Hampden Hardware Store Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

Source: mettus / Getty

A historic hardware store in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning, drawing a large emergency response as crews battled freezing temperatures.

Firefighters were called to Falkenhan’s Hardware in the 700 block of West 34th Street around 7 a.m. Crews arrived to find flames tearing through the longtime business and worked quickly to bring the fire under control.

Falkenhan’s Hardware has been a staple in the city since the 1800s, making the loss especially difficult for residents and nearby business owners.

According to officials, the fire was knocked down by approximately 7:40 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews faced challenging conditions as snow and icy temperatures complicated suppression efforts. Officials said temperatures in Baltimore hovered around 20 degrees at the time of the response, making it harder to manage equipment and water flow.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said the fire has been ruled accidental and was caused by an electrical issue. Investigators continue to assess the extent of the damage.

The loss of Falkenhan’s Hardware marks a significant blow to the Hampden community, where the store has served generations of customers for well over a century.

