Bobby Shmurda may not be dropping those gangsta rap records anymore, but don’t for a second think that the Brooklyn rapper doesn’t keep it G’d up on these streets as he was involved in a crazy melee this past weekend.

According to TMZ, the “Hot N*gga” rapper found himself fighting off a group of men after performing at a show in Minneapolis. The brouhaha unfolded after Bobby had rocked the mic at the MN Gold Room this past Saturday night (Dec. 13), and an unruly “fan” threw a bottle at Bobby and yelled “F*ck Bobby Shmurda!” Not one to back down from any man out on these streets, Bobby yelled back at the hater and began to spit off all kinds of expletives before a group of men attempted a bum rush and had the rapper fending them off all by himself.

Per TMZ:

Check it out … there’s a ton of pushing and shoving … before Bobby finally escapes the melee to the relative safety of the DJ booth.

We’re told Bobby seemed scared … and even used a chair to fend off some of his would-be attackers before cops rushed him out of the venue to his car. We’ve reached out to cops for more info … so far, no word back.

Bobby meanwhile took to social media to make light of the situation and showed himself not only styling and profiling with his peoples, but calling on his jeweler to fix his chain which was apparently damaged in the fight.

Bobby will be aight.

What are your thoughts on the incident that Bobby Shmurda was involved in? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bobby Shmurda Was Jumped In Minneapolis was originally published on hiphopwired.com