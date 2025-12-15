Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Jessup Correctional Institution,

According to MSP, the agency’s Homicide Unit was notified around 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 by investigators with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit following the death of an inmate inside the facility.

Preliminary findings indicate that the inmate, identified as 23-year-old Deon Smith, was found unresponsive inside Building F. Emergency medical services personnel at the correctional institution responded but pronounced Smith dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators have identified a suspect in the case, who is also an inmate at Jessup Correctional Institution. Authorities say the suspect’s name will not be released publicly until formal charges are filed.

Following the report, detectives with the MSP Homicide Unit responded to the correctional facility, along with crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. Officials say the scene was processed and evidence was collected as part of the ongoing investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding Smith’s death have been released at this time. Officials say the investigation remains active.

Maryland State Police Investigate Inmate Death at Jessup Prison was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com