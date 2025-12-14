Ravens Take Care of Business Against Bengals Today

The Baltimore Ravens showed up locked in today and handled the Cincinnati Bengals in a much needed division win that had fans feeling good from start to finish. Baltimore set the tone early with physical play on both sides of the ball, keeping pressure on the Bengals and controlling the pace of the game. The offense moved with confidence, capitalizing on key moments, while the defense made life difficult with timely stops and strong coverage. It was the kind of win that reminds everyone what Ravens football looks like when everything clicks. With the Bengals in the rearview, Baltimore keeps building momentum as the season continues as their eyes are set on the playoffs.

