DEA, Baltimore Police Bust Drug Rings in Penn North Overdose Crisis

Federal and local authorities say multiple drug trafficking operations have been shut down in West Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood, months after a deadly mass overdose drew national attention to the area.

On Friday, the DEA and Baltimore Police Department announced the takedown of three alleged drug organizations they say were operating in the neighborhood following a joint investigation that began after the July overdose incident.

More About the Busts

According to officials, one of the organizations operated on Brunt Street, where investigators say fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine were being sold. Five people, including one juvenile, have been indicted in that case.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A second organization allegedly ran its operation near Cumberland and North Carey streets, also distributing fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. Authorities say six adult men and another juvenile now face charges connected to that group.

Officials have not released the names of the suspects due to the ongoing investigation and the involvement of minors.

The July mass overdose in Penn North sparked renewed urgency from law enforcement and public health officials, highlighting the dangers of fentanyl and the need for both enforcement and prevention efforts in affected communities.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and additional charges could follow as they continue to target drug trafficking tied to the overdose crisis.