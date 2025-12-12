DIVA’S DAILY DIRT RECAP: Blue Ivy Trends, Diddy Drama, Wale’s Nike Collab

Blue Ivy Carter, 13, stuns with effortless style and long hair, inspiring fans.

Diddy's former videographer claims Netflix used his footage without permission, fueling lawsuit rumors.

Comedian Mike Epps, rapper Wale, and Netflix's 'Beauty & Black' celebrate Black excellence in entertainment.

The timeline is on fire today with a mix of celebrity sightings, legal drama, and major career moves. From music royalty’s daughter shutting down the internet to new developments in the Diddy saga and big wins for our favorite creatives, let’s get into the dirt.

Blue Ivy Shuts It Down

First things first, can we talk about Blue Ivy Carter? The 13-year-old had the internet in a frenzy after she was spotted courtside with her dad, Jay-Z, at the Lakers game. Looking like the spitting image of her mother, Beyoncé, Blue was serving effortless cool in baggy jeans, a leather jacket, shades, and a Diesel purse. But the real star was her long, luscious hair, putting all the past haters to shame. For everyone who had something to say years ago, Blue is a beautiful reminder to mind your business and watch a queen flourish. She’s not just a celebrity kid; she’s royalty in her own right.

Diddy Doc Drama Intensifies

The controversy surrounding the Diddy documentary on Netflix has a new twist. The former videographer whose footage was featured in the doc has finally spoken out, and he is not happy. In a statement to Rolling Stone, he claims the behind-the-scenes footage was taken and used without his permission. He clarified that the clips were part of a long-form documentary he had been working on with Diddy’s team for over two years, and it was never meant for public release. He calls the use of his material “unethical and unacceptable.” This statement adds fuel to the rumors that Diddy is preparing a massive billion-dollar lawsuit against Netflix for defamation. With Diddy’s mother and now his own creative team speaking out, it looks like a major legal battle is brewing.

Big Wins for Black Creatives

On a more positive note, some of our faves are making power moves. Comedian Mike Epps just locked in his fifth stand-up special with Netflix, titled Delusional, set to premiere on January 27th. Congratulations to the comedy legend!

For the sneakerheads, DMV’s own Wale is dropping an exclusive colorway of the Nike GT Cut 3. The highly anticipated collab makes perfect sense for the known sneaker aficionado. The kicks release this Saturday, December 13th, exclusively at select Foot Locker stores in Maryland, retailing for $200. It’s the perfect last-minute addition for under the tree.

And don’t forget to get ready for another season of Beauty & Black on Netflix, continuing to celebrate our stories and our brilliance. From fashion to legal battles and comedy, our community continues to shape the culture.

