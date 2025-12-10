Deadly Shooting Outside Horseshoe Casino Leaves One Dead, One Hurt

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead and another injured near the Horseshoe Casino early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, officers were alerted around 1:30 a.m. by ShotSpotter technology and arrived at a Royal Farms gas station located in the 1500 block of Russell Street. When they got to the scene, police discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

As police were securing the area, a second victim — a 22-year-old man — walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators say his injuries are non-life-threatening, and he is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting and whether the two victims were connected. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100.

