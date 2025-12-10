Best Friend Dilemma: Should You Tell Her You Caught Her Man Out on a Date?

Source: R1 / Radio One

Chey Parker is wrestling with a dilemma that plenty of people have faced. Do you tell your best friend that her man might be cheating, or do you mind your business and keep the peace?

It happened during what was supposed to be a simple date night. Chey explained that she and her man were out enjoying dinner when she spotted her best friend’s boyfriend at the same restaurant. At first, it looked harmless. He was sitting with another woman, and her man tried to brush it off as a business dinner. She almost walked over to speak, but agreed to wait and observe.

That is when the vibes started shifting. The couple began rubbing each other’s legs. The food arrived. They started feeding each other. Then the woman slid into the booth right next to him. At that point, her instincts kicked in, and she pulled out her phone. She recorded everything. The thigh rub, the shared bites, the cozy seat switch. Evidence in full 4K.

But the hard part came after dinner. Her best friend is the type who gets extremely defensive about her relationship. She might get angry. She might blame the messenger. If she stays with him, things get awkward. No more double dates. No more honest conversations. Now everybody is side-eyeing each other.

She is torn between protecting her friend and protecting the friendship. She has been burned before. She has told the truth only to lose the friend in the fallout. But this is her girl. Her girl. And she has receipts.

Listeners of the Quicksilva Morning Show weighed in. Some said loyalty means telling her right away. Others argued that not every detail of a relationship is public, and the friend might already know what is going on. One listener even suggested a soft approach by mentioning the sighting without revealing the video.

So what should she do? Tell her outright or stay out of it? Check out more below!