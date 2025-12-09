DIVA’S DAILY DIRT RECAP: Todd Tucker’s Divorce Battle, Cardi B’s Support for Stephon Diggs, and Jeezy’s Reflections

Kandi Burruss' prenup with Todd Tucker could be challenged due to timing

Jeezy reflects on personal growth after divorce from Jeannie Mai

Cardi B supports Stephon Diggs' new business, clarifies baby name rumors

The entertainment streets are talking, and today’s headlines are serving up a mix of legal drama, new romance rumors, and introspection from some of our favorite celebs. From Atlanta reality TV royalty to hip-hop heavyweights, let’s get into the dirt.

Todd Tucker’s Potential Legal Edge

First up, the ongoing saga between The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss and her estranged husband, Todd Tucker, has taken an interesting turn. Legal experts are now suggesting that Tucker might actually have a fighting chance when it comes to contesting their prenuptial agreement. According to reports from Us Weekly, the timing of when the prenup was signed—just days before their wedding—could be a key factor. Lawyers argue that signing such a critical document under the pressure of an imminent wedding can sometimes be grounds for claiming duress.

If Tucker can successfully prove he was under undue pressure, parts of that iron-clad agreement could be thrown out. While Kandi has moved to seal court documents to keep the blogs out of their business, the speculation is already running wild. Could this divorce get even messier? We’ll have to wait and see if the judge agrees with Todd’s potential argument.

Jeezy Reflects on Life After Jeannie

Speaking of divorce, Jeezy is opening up like never before. The trap music legend sat down with T.D. Jakes on the Next Chapter podcast to discuss his split from Jeannie Mai. In a moment of vulnerability, Jeezy shared what he learned about himself during the marriage, admitting that he discovered his own need for personal space and time to decompress.

He told Bishop Jakes that the experience taught him to be less selfish and to listen to understand rather than just to reply. While he says he has “no regrets” and is grateful for their beautiful daughter, some fans—including our very own Dominique the Diva—felt the accountability was a little light, especially when he declared, “I learned I was a great husband.” The internet is definitely divided on that one.

Cardi B Steps Out with Stephon Diggs

Finally, love might be in the air down in Miami. Cardi B was spotted looking cozy and supportive beside NFL star Stephon Diggs at Art Basel. The superstar rapper showed up to support the launch of Diggs’ new luxury furniture line, sparking plenty of conversation.

While fans were quick to gossip about the nature of their relationship, Cardi was busy setting the record straight on other matters—specifically, her baby’s name. After rumors swirled that her newborn was named “Liam,” Cardi clapped back, clarifying that “Li’am” is actually the name of Diggs’ clothing brand. It looks like Cardi is standing ten toes down for her man—and his multiple business ventures. Whether it’s furniture or fashion, she’s making sure the world knows what’s what.

