Police Warn Residents About North Face Jacket Robberies In Baltimore

Baltimore police are alerting residents to a rising trend of robberies targeting people wearing North Face jackets and other high-end winter coats in southeastern Baltimore. The warning was shared last week on social media as temperatures continue to drop and robbery cases begin to climb for the season.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, many of these incidents are happening in the early morning and late evening hours when people are alone, distracted or moving through dimly lit areas. Reports show that robberies have occurred near bus stops, sidewalks, transit zones and parking lots throughout the southeast district.

In a Dec. 3 post, the department urged residents to stay vigilant and wrote, “Be extra aware anytime it is cold, dark, or you are traveling alone.”

Police also shared several safety reminders for anyone traveling on foot or using public transit. They advise residents to stay alert, keep their heads up and avoid using both earbuds while walking. Walking with others and choosing well-lit areas can lower risk. Officers also recommend being mindful of when and where expensive coats are worn and encourage residents to trust their instincts if something feels wrong.

For drivers, police stress the importance of parking in bright areas, having keys ready and locking doors immediately after getting inside.

If confronted by a robber, police urge residents to prioritize safety. They say not to resist if threatened. They advise victims to take note of key details such as clothing or direction of travel if it is safe to do so and to call 911 right away.

Police are asking the community to report suspicious activity as soon as possible and to talk with teens and young adults who often wear North Face jackets about staying aware as winter continues.

