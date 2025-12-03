Love In The Flock: Mark Andrews And Elena Yates Are Engaged

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews and his longtime girlfriend Elena Yates, who officially announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post Friday.

The couple, who have been together since 2023, shared the moment with a carousel of photos and a heartfelt caption. Andrews kept it simple and romantic, writing that he loves Yates forever. Yates, a New Jersey native and influencer, called it the best night ever and said she feels like the luckiest girl in the world.

Yates also posted a video of Andrews dropping to one knee in front of a Christmas tree and fireplace, with Frank Sinatra’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” playing softly in the background. The intimate setting came just one day after the Ravens’ 32 to 14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving at M and T Bank Stadium.

Despite the tough game, Andrews still reached a historic milestone this week. The thirty-year-old became the Ravens ‘ all-time receptions leader on Thursday with his four-catch performance. He now sits atop the franchise record books in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, cementing his legacy as one of the most dominant tight ends in team history.

Yates celebrated the engagement again on Monday by sharing a photo of a flower arrangement Andrews surprised her with. Attached was a handwritten note where he told his future wife that she is his peace and his joy, and that loving her has become the best part of his life.

Yates studied marketing at the College of Charleston and is a familiar face on the Ravens sideline, often sharing behind-the-scenes moments from Andrews’ biggest games.

The Ravens, now 6 and 6, prepare for a crucial AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday in Baltimore.