Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Are Completely Locked In

Megan Thee Stallion had a great Thanksgiving weekend as she put her culinary talents on full display for her boo, Klay Thompson, and relished in him naming his beloved boat after her.

On Nov. 28, the Grammy-winning artist shared a series of Instagram videos revealing the impressive spread she prepared for Klay and his parents, Mychal George Thompson and Julie Thompson.

Here’s what was on the Thanksgiving Day menu for the Thompson family.

As previously reported, the “Body” rapper opened the clip with a look at her perfectly steamed greens before walking fans through the process of making her stuffing, or as she prefers to call it, her “dressing.”

“Right here, this is me getting my dressing ready. I do not call it ‘stuffing’, baby, ‘cause this is dressing, this is a Southern thing,” she explained, before moving on to the star of the meal: the turkey.

“Okay, this is me getting my turkey ready, b–h, I already gave it a BBL and injected that thing up last night with all the flavor,” she joked while narrating the preparation.

When she switched to macaroni, Megan admitted how high the stakes felt for her as she cooked for Klay and his parents for the first time.

“I was really nervous, ‘cause I was like, ‘Dang, I’m really finna cook for my man and his whole family.’ I hope they love this because I got to show them that I really love they son!”

She also proudly called out the dish she believes no one can beat her at making: a good old pot of barbecue baked beans.

“Baby, let me tell you, ain’t nobody seeing me on barbeque baked beans. If you wanna have a conversation, let me know because I’m sure I will win.”

After finishing her dishes, Megan filmed herself getting glammed up for the celebration and highlighted the beautifully arranged table the Thompsons set for the big meal.

The video concluded with Klay Thompson fighting off sleep after polishing off his plate. He rated the meal a “10 out of 10.” According to Megan, Klay’s father wholeheartedly agreed.

“Mr. Thompson definitely said 10 out of 10, I could easily have owned my own restaurant, but I ain’t wanna record him saying it ‘cause I was tryna be respectful,” she said happily.

Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, loved Megan Thee Stallion’s Thanksgiving meal so much that he gave her a new nickname.

Ahead of the Nov. 28 game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, Mychal Thompson—himself a former NBA player—spoke about Megan’s cooking during an ESPN LA interview, even giving her a new nickname.

“The Thanksgiving dinner was the best Thanksgiving food I’ve ever eaten,” Mychal told ESPN LA. “Megan Thee Stallion should be Megan Thee Chef. That’s how good the food was. It was unbelievable. She went out of her way to make sure everybody was well-fed.”

He went on to say that the leftovers were so abundant, everyone left with extra to take home.

“We had to take tons of bags home. There were so many leftovers,” Mychal said. “So, our guests had to take home. And it was one of the best Thanksgivings we ever had, thanks to Megan.”

Klay Thompson named his boat after Megan Thee Stallion.

That wasn’t the only thing to happen over the holiday weekend for the lovebirds. A photo shared to Klay Thompson’s Instagram account on Friday captured Megan cruising on a boat that the NBA player affectionately named the “S.S. Stallion” after the rapper.

“West Coastin,” he captioned the photo.

How sweet, right? Congrats to Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion.

