Adults Can Be Adults On A Disney Cruise

The Destiny ship has a heroes and villains theme with a strong Black Panther influence.

The adult-only areas, such as the spa, restaurants, and bars, are thoughtfully designed for a luxury experience.

The dining and entertainment on the ship, including the Pride of the Lions and Marvel shows, celebrate Black culture and talent.

Disney invited me on their newest ship “The Destiny” as an adult with no children. Before we get into all of my favorite adult things on the ship, I want to talk about what makes The Destiny so special.

As soon as you walk on the ship and hear the crew members announce your name to welcome you on board, you see a statue of T’Challa. That sets the tone for what you’re going to feel while on The Destiny. The ship has a heroes and villains theme, but the influence the movie “Black Panther” has on the boat is undeniable and intentional. This was a preview sailing, filled with open houses and first looks at all of the great things guests will experience on the ship. So, I was able to sit in on a panel featuring some of the top black voices involved in the making of The Destiny – from the performances, to the decor, to the musical dinners.

According to Yolanda Cade, Vice President of Communications for Disney Signature Experiences, “black voices are being told like never before.” Disney listened to black consumers and created an experience we could all be proud of.

“I see myself all over this ship,” said Cade.

Disney Cruise For Adults

Now, to my experience. The adult-only areas on the Destiny aren’t an afterthought. From the spa, to the restaurants, everything was so thought out to make you feel like you were truly on an adult luxury cruise.

My first full day on the Destiny started at the Senses Spa. Yvonne gave me the best facial. I then took a tour of the Rainforest room that included state of the art saunas and even a full ice room.

“If I were a guest on the cruise, I’m going immediately to the spa,” said Corey Bradford, who stars as Hercules on The Destiny’s signature Broadway show “Hercules” (which is absolutely phenomenal for all ages). “I’m going immediately to get some rest, restoration.”

If you get on the elevator and head to the 13th floor, that’s where you’ll find the adult only pool area. The only area on the ship with hot tubs and features a quaint coffee shop and bar. It’s one of Bradford’s favorite spots as well.

“Where the adult area is, especially on the Destiny, they also have Cove Cafe. I just love to be out there and just have tranquility.”

One of the things the creators of the Destiny are the most proud of are the bars. Each one is so unique and inspired by a different Disney movie. The Rose (Beauty and the Beast) is beautifully nestled on the 12th floor, surrounded by floor to ceiling windows. The Haunted Mansion bar was by far the coolest. Each seat inside gives you a different ghostly experience. The pictures are ever changing and the mirrors greet you with a special guest. Then there’s De Vil’s (Cruella De Vil, 101 Dalmations). This bar had a live musician on the piano and the cutest specialty cocktails. You can sometimes even catch Cruella herself inside.

The dining on the Destiny was unmatched. Both Pride of the Lions (Lion King) and Marvel featured beautiful live performances.

“We wanted to be true to ourselves as African and black people,” said Paul Bryant, show director for Pride of the Lions, in the panel I mentioned earlier.

Bryant was so emotional reflecting on seeing everyone involved in the dinner show look like him.

“To put [Lion King] on stage with people who like me, sound like me, and have fun doing it was groundbreaking for me,” Bryant said, wiping tears from his eyes. “And I know it was groundbreaking for our cast. I couldn’t be prouder to present something so special here on this ship for the company that I work for and I’ve seen how this company has developed and grown and to be all-inclusive.”

“What it represents is the passion and the purpose that is in this ship,” Cade said. “It is not just a restaurant, it is not just a grand hall, it’s not just a performance in the Walt Disney Theatre. What you see from Paul is what is behind this. It’s the driving force.”

Last but not least on my journey is Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas. Of course, the island has an adult-only beach called Serenity Bay. It’s a good distance away from the two other family beaches. The beach, like other adult-only areas, features a bar and a restaurant, and friendly staff taking your drink orders who remembers your name.

Disney does this magical thing where adults can be adults – away from kids, but also allows you to tap into your inner child without judgement.

